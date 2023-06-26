Renville County to hold discounted tire collection event

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - For Renville County residents, it’s time to kick their tires to the curb -- and at a lower cost!

On Thurs, July 13, Renville County, along with the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative (SMBSC) and West Central Sanitation, will be offering residents the chance to dispose of tires of all sizes: tracks, and rubber defoliator flails.

This reduced-price tire collection event is for Renville County residents only.

No other waste items will be accepted at the collection event.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Coop (SMBSC) Bird Island piling site, at 85592 Cty. Rd. 5, Bird Island, MN.

Participants are asked to use the South entrance, off of Cty. Rd. 11.

Cash or check only (No cards accepted)



Tire collection rates are $0.17 cents per pound.



Rim weight will be charged at an added rate of $0.17 cents per pound.



Items other than those listed above will not be accepted.



Renville County may charge an extra fee of $100 per ton in certain circumstances including contamination (i.e., mud, grass).



County representatives have the right to reject loads for any reason.



No tires will be accepted from businesses or non-residents.



For more information on the tire collection event, visit Renville County’s website.

Residents may also call 320-523-8002 or 320-523-1144.

