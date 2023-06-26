SCC to hold open houses for Minnesota State Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) will be holding open house events for Minnesota State Week!

SCC will be holding Community Open Houses today and Wednesday.

Today’s Open House will be held on the college’s North Mankato campus with Wednesday’s event being held on their Faribault Campus.

Both events will be held from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The first 100 people will also receive SCC metal water bottles and there will be drawings for other prizes.

