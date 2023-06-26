Shower chances minimize through tomorrow

After a very active weather weekend, we are still seeing some scattered showers around the region this evening.

Over the last two days, we saw some severe weather and a decent amount of rainfall, which was much-needed for many. As we continue through this evening, a few more showers are scattered around the region. Although the severe threat is over, some of these storms are producing heavy rainfall along with strong wind gusts.

It’ll remain a bit breezy through the overnight and into tomorrow as well, with sustained winds in the 10-15mph range coming from the northwest.

These showers will slowly diminish as we go through the overnight, with just a few isolated showers expected tomorrow mostly in the morning and early afternoon. While we won’t see anything near a washout, maybe grab an umbrella on the way out the door tomorrow just in case.

Tuesday, we can expect some sunshine and dry conditions for the majority of the day, but later in the evening we do see precipitation chances increasing. Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms are possible, and these chances will continue through the rest of the week and possibly into the weekend. The weather models are not exactly in agreement about the timing and intensity of the rain and thunderstorm chances later this week, so stay tuned for more details.

Changing gears to temperatures, we can expect much more comfortable temperatures now that our heat wave is over. Daily high temperatures will remain in the lower 80s throughout the week, with lows in the 60s. With dewpoints mainly in the 50s, we will have little to no humidity to go along with the comfy temps.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.