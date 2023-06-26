Your Photos
A sunny, pleasant start to the week

Scattered t-storms possible by mid/late week
KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The new week is off to a relatively quiet start, and that trend will continue through Tuesday and into Tuesday night. By Wednesday, our pattern will change as a series of systems will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to much of our region through the last half of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will remain around or a little above average, in the low to mid-80s, through the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Gradual clearing will continue from west to east through the remainder of this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s today. Tonight will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by daybreak.

Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure continues to push in from the west. It will be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will develop across the Dakotas and move into western Minnesota late Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. The threat of severe weather is generally low, but there could be a couple of storms that produce marginally severe hail and/or straight-line wind gusts on Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Our weather pattern will remain a bit more active throughout the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend, with the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms. As of now, rain chances are relatively low, ranging somewhere in the 20% to 30% ballpark. This means there will still be plenty of sunshine and dry periods as we head into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with high temps in the low 80s. We’re still several days away from the weekend, but we will definitely be watching and bringing updates as we get closer.

