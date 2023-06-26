Your Photos
TRUE Transit offering free rides to the county fairs

On Thurs., July 20, the TRUE Transit will be offering free rides to the Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur County Fairs.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those in need of a ride to the county fair, TRUE Transit has it covered!

On Thurs., July 20, the transportation service will be offering free rides to the Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur County Fairs.

TRUE Transit is offering free rides from anywhere in Blue Earth County to the fairgrounds in Garden City, on Fri., Aug. 11.

  • From anywhere in Nicollet County to the fairgrounds in St. Peter and on Fri, Aug. 18,
  • From anywhere in Le Sueur County to the fairgrounds in Le Center.

The bus will pick up people at their homes, drop them off at the fairgrounds, and return them home free of charge.

Passengers can decide what time, between 9 a.m.-4 p.m., they’d like to be picked up and dropped off.

Reservations are needed three days prior to the fair.

For more information about this promotion, visit TRUE Transit or by calling (507) 388-8783.

