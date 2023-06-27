Air quality alert issued for several MN regions due to wildfire smoke

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an Air Quality Alert for several regions of the state, due to wildfire smoke.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and could aggravate heart and lung diseases as well as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Symptoms can include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and fatigue.

The regions included in the alert include southern, east central, and northeast Minnesota. The alert will be in effect from Tues., June 27, until Thurs., June 29, at midnight.

The affected area includes the Twin Cities metro, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, Winona, Mankato, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Prairie Island, Mille Lacs, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec moved into eastern and southern Minn. late Monday, and ground-level smoke continued through early Tuesday morning.

