70-year-old Brooklyn Park woman with dementia missing

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for Martha...
The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for Martha Siebo, 70, who suffers from dementia.(MNBCA)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman from a Minneapolis suburb is missing.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for Martha Siebo, 70, who suffers from dementia.

According to an alert issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Crime Apprehension (BCA), Siebo left her residence on foot around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

While Siebo’s direction or destination are unknown, she was last seen near the intersection of 78th and West Broadway, in Brooklyn Park, around 7 p.m.

Siebo was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Siebo is asked to call 911, or the Brooklyn Park Police Dept. at 763-493-8222.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

