Drought effects on the growing season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With June nearing its end Minnesota farmers are in the peak of growing season.

Ag experts say that this is the time of year where the expected yield begins to come into view, and that farmers are expecting a good outcome from this year’s crop, especially compared to last year’s drought-filled growing season that made yields difficult to predict.

“The warm weather kind of pushed the crop along, helped it catch up, we’ve actually been running probably about 25 percent ahead of normal for growing degree units, which measures the amount of heat available for crop development. So that’s probably been a good thing to help the crop catch up,” said Kent Thiesse.

This summer has been dry overall, as the national drought radar shows most of Minnesota experiencing drought conditions.

But south-western Minnesota has managed to avoid overly-dry conditions.

Experts say that this is likely due to the high amount of rain this spring, as the moisture seeped into the soil and is now benefiting thirsty plants that have taken root.

When that rain was falling, there was some concern as planting was pushed back by several weeks, but that water has now proven to be a blessing in the midst of a dry summer.

“A lot of the reason that south-central Minnesota isn’t included in there goes back to May when we had that seven to nine-plus inches of rain that kind of recharged that soil moisture, put some of that water back in our lakes and rivers and streams so that’s where some of that comes from,” said Thiesse.

While this past weekend’s rain will help some dry conditions, experts say that the moisture stored in the soil will only last so long, and that farmers are still anxiously awaiting more rain.

