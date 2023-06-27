Your Photos
I-35 construction at Faribault to begin July 10

According to MnDOT, beginning July 10, crews are scheduled to begin highway resurfacing, bridge repair and ramp alterations.(MnDOT)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 35 at Faribault should prepare for lane and occasional ramp closures.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), beginning July 10, crews are scheduled to begin highway resurfacing, bridge repair and ramp alterations.

Construction will take place over two years and will been broken into four phases.

  • Phase 1 and Phase 2 include the 2023 work and will begin July 10. These will focus on constructing median crossover lanes, resurfacing southbound I-35 between Bagley Avenue/Western Avenue and Rice County Road 48 and rehabilitating the flyover ramp (southbound Lyndale Avenue) from Highland Place to southbound I-35 and the northbound ramp at Highway 21.
  • Phase 3 and Phase 4 include the work in 2024, which will resurface northbound and southbound I-35 and reconstruct ramps at Rice County Road 48, Highway 60 and Highway 21.

The project is expected to extend the life of I-35 and create a smoother ride for drivers once the construction process is complete, while the adjustments of the ramps will boost safety by tackling the matter of crashes and acceleration/deceleration issues.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

