Identification sought for theft suspects in Blue Earth County

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing valuables from a Mankato woman’s car earlier this month.

Photos were taken from a bank branch in Jordan on June 13, where the two suspects were attempting to withdraw from the victim's account.(Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office)
The vehicle being used at the bank was reported as stolen.

The sheriff’s office says items were taken from a vehicle on June 7. It was parked at the Fort Le Hillier Landing, off Blue Earth County Road 90, between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

The owner of the vehicle says her grandmother’s wedding rings were taken during the theft among other items.

Anyone able to identify the suspects should contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

