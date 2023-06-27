Identification sought for theft suspects in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing valuables from a Mankato woman’s car earlier this month.

Photos were taken from a bank branch in Jordan, on June 13, where the two suspects were trying to withdraw from the victim’s account.

The vehicle being used at the bank was reported as stolen.

The sheriff’s office says items were taken from a vehicle on June 7. It was parked at the Fort Le Hillier Landing, off Blue Earth County Road 90, between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

The owner of the vehicle says her grandmother’s wedding rings were taken during the theft among other items.

Anyone able to identify the suspects should contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

