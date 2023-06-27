Your Photos
Man arrested after two hour standoff in downtown Duluth

Duluth Police respond to a man threatening someone with a knife.
Duluth Police respond to a man threatening someone with a knife.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A standoff Monday night in downtown Duluth ended with a man police call “uncooperative” being taken into custody.

Police say it started near North First Avenue and West Second Street, where a man threatened someone with a knife.

Officers responded, and the suspect allegedly barricaded himself in a building.

Authorities negotiated with him for two hours, before he came out “uncooperative.”

Officers used “less-lethal” force to detain him.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

We’re told he faces Threats of Violence charges.

