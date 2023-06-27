Your Photos
MCHS urges families to be cautious with fireworks during July 4th celebrations

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While July 4th celebrations are right around the corner, Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) is asking folks to play it safe during the holiday.

In a release, MCHS implored Minnesotans to use extreme caution when handling fireworks, which have resulted in many injuries and deaths every year.

In 2021, nine deaths were related to fireworks and more than 11,500 injuries were treated at emergency departments in the U.S.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nine deaths were reported in 2021, and nearly 74% of firework-related injuries occurred within the four-week period around Independence Day.

The report also mentioned that nearly 32% of all firework-related injuries were burns.

Holding fireworks and/or sparklers can lead to burns on hands and arms, especially for small children.

Eye wounds account for about 14% of fireworks-related injuries because of the charcoal or gunpowder moving around the eye, leading to further damage.

MCHS reminded that residents using fireworks in their private celebrations should confirm the type of fireworks that are allowed by their state and local ordinances.

