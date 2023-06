MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Elysian man was critically injured after striking a deer on the highway.

Paul Remiger, 42, was driving his motorcycle along Highway 60 around 5:30 a.m., on Monday, when he struck the animal.

Remiger sustained life-threatening injuries from the accident.

According to officials, he was wearing a helmet.

