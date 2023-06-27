MSU student-athletes earn 3.33 GPA in spring

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Director of Athletics, Kevin Buisman, announced that the school’s 599 student-athletes recorded a 3.33 grade point average for the 2023 spring semester. This is now the fifth-highest average recorded in MSU student-athlete history. Additionally, for just the third time in program history, all 20 programs had a GPA of at least 3.0.

“This was another outstanding semester in the classroom for Maverick student-athletes. I am exceptionally proud of them, but this is really a team effort that involves not only our coaches, academic advising and compliance staff, but many others outside the department including some very talented and dedicated faculty members,” said Buisman. “It’s amazing to see this consistent, sustained level of success academically and having nearly half of our student-athletes recognized on the Dean’s List is truly remarkable.”

Minnesota State’s female student-athletes combined for a 3.50 GPA, the third-highest mark in school history. Also, this is the 28th consecutive semester that MSU female student-athletes has had a 3.30 GPA or higher.

On the men’s side, the Mavericks combined for a 3.22 GPA, marking the 14th straight semester that the MSU men’s program had a 3.00 GPA or higher.

In all, 293 student-athletes achieved Dean’s List honors, while 111 earned perfect 4.00 GPA’s this semester.

