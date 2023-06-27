Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New Ulm feeling excited about Highway 14 opening by mid-October

Businesses are already gearing up for an expected jump in the number of visitors from out of town.
By Nick Beck
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The stretch of highway between Nicollet and New Ulm is predicted to open by mid-October, weather permitting.

“This particular contractor typically under normal conditions can get about a mile of concrete paving done every day,” said Kjolstad.

MNDOT anticipates concrete paving to begin in the next couple weeks and with the bridges complete, from here, its smooth sailing, weather permitting.

“So yeah, at this point, we don’t really have any reason to believe that this will not be opened at the scheduled time mid-October,” said Kjolstad.

And businesses are already gearing up for an expected jump in the number of visitors from out of town.

“So we definitely already see a lot of people from Mankato in that area wanting to come to New Ulm for a day trip or just to, you know, relax. With your kids or have a date? Might try somewhere new you haven’t been before,” said Warmka.

Warmka believes that the historic district is a definite draw for visitors.

“The Germans that founded New Ulm really put a lot of thought into, you know the layout of the town and and what downtown means. And it’s definitely. Had a you know, some ups and downs, but definitely lately there’s been a lot of efforts to. Revitalize and to do things,” said Warmka.

“And it’s four lane all the way to Rochester, right? It’ll be nice for those folks in Rochester to be able to easily get here too quick and easy,” said Warmka.

But the new highway could also prompt more people to make that trip permanent, choosing New Ulm as their forever home.

“I’d say probably about three years ago, we started noticing the most with people coming over looking, thinking about making it the way over here,” said Meyer.

For Meyer, prospective buyers might now consider new ulm because of its lower cost of living.

“The average price point for a house right now in New Ulm is 200 and 10 in Mankato you know it’s right around 290,” said Meyer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

WCCO Radio in Minneapolis, MN
Inside the new legislative push to keep AM radio alive
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two suspects accused of...
Suspects stole family heirloom from Mankato woman’s car
Farmers are expecting a good outcome from this year’s crop, especially compared to last year’s...
Drought effects on the growing season
In all, 293 student-athletes achieved Dean’s List honors, while 111 earned perfect 4.00 GPA’s...
MSU student-athletes earn 3.33 GPA in spring