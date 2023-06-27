New Ulm feeling excited about Highway 14 opening by mid-October

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The stretch of highway between Nicollet and New Ulm is predicted to open by mid-October, weather permitting.

“This particular contractor typically under normal conditions can get about a mile of concrete paving done every day,” said Kjolstad.

MNDOT anticipates concrete paving to begin in the next couple weeks and with the bridges complete, from here, its smooth sailing, weather permitting.

“So yeah, at this point, we don’t really have any reason to believe that this will not be opened at the scheduled time mid-October,” said Kjolstad.

And businesses are already gearing up for an expected jump in the number of visitors from out of town.

“So we definitely already see a lot of people from Mankato in that area wanting to come to New Ulm for a day trip or just to, you know, relax. With your kids or have a date? Might try somewhere new you haven’t been before,” said Warmka.

Warmka believes that the historic district is a definite draw for visitors.

“The Germans that founded New Ulm really put a lot of thought into, you know the layout of the town and and what downtown means. And it’s definitely. Had a you know, some ups and downs, but definitely lately there’s been a lot of efforts to. Revitalize and to do things,” said Warmka.

“And it’s four lane all the way to Rochester, right? It’ll be nice for those folks in Rochester to be able to easily get here too quick and easy,” said Warmka.

But the new highway could also prompt more people to make that trip permanent, choosing New Ulm as their forever home.

“I’d say probably about three years ago, we started noticing the most with people coming over looking, thinking about making it the way over here,” said Meyer.

For Meyer, prospective buyers might now consider new ulm because of its lower cost of living.

“The average price point for a house right now in New Ulm is 200 and 10 in Mankato you know it’s right around 290,” said Meyer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.