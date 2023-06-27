Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Proposed NYC environmental regulations targets coal, wood-fired pizza ovens

Proposed rules in New York City would target coal-and-wood fired ovens at pizzerias, pushing...
Proposed rules in New York City would target coal-and-wood fired ovens at pizzerias, pushing them to cut carbon emissions up to 75%.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New York pizza lovers are crying foul over new proposed city environmental protection regulations.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection wants to crack down on carbon emissions from coal and wood-fired pizza ovens.

If their regulations are implemented, they would impose tight restrictions on pizzerias across the city.

Pizzerias with ovens installed before 2016 would be required to buy emission-control devices to reduce total emissions by 75%.

City health officials say wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality.

The new rules would impact about 100 businesses citywide.

Mayor Eric Adams said the public still has time to weigh in on the new regulations that, if approved, would go into effect later this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

At 65, Richard Stika is still 10 years below the normal retirement age for bishops.
Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits
The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions...
Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat
FILE - Reggie Weaver, at podium, speaks outside the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Feb....
Supreme Court rejects GOP argument in North Carolina case that could have transformed US elections
Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, of Mankato, Haley Marie Ross, 23, and Conner Lee Hoeft, 21, both of...
Two of three charged with 2022 overdose murder appear in court
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Killing of 3 relatives, including couple marking 50th wedding anniversary, rattles Boston suburb