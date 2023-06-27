Scattered t-storms late tonight and Wednesday

Your Photos
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We are tracking several systems that will bring scattered shower and thunderstorm chances to much of our region starting late tonight and continuing through Friday. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on Wednesday, especially Wednesday afternoon and tonight. A couple of severe storms are possible, with the primary threats being hail and straight-line wind gusts. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible, once again, on Thursday and Friday, but those chances will be more widely scattered. After that, we are headed into a warm, dry pattern that will take us through at least the 4th of July.


The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with more smoky haze from Canadian wildfires. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s, and the smoke should gradually clear out through the afternoon and into this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across far western and southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon into this evening. Those thunderstorms will gradually move east overnight, arriving in the Mankato area after midnight.


Wednesday will be partly cloudy with more smoky haze. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning and again in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe, with hail and straight-line wind gusts being the main threats. While not terribly likely, an isolated tornado is possible tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates from the weather team. We will be watching tomorrow’s severe potential closely and will have updates as everything develops.


After the system exits late Wednesday night, there will be a couple more fairly weak systems that bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and again on Friday. The severe risk with these is low. Other than a few scattered storms, Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
The super extended holiday weekend is looking dry and pleasant through the 4th of July. While there may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm caused by instability related to daytime heating, most places will stay dry. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday, with upper 80s to near 90 degrees possible by the 4th of July.

