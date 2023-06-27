Shower, t-storm chances return Tuesday night: severe risk possible Wednesday

Sunshine will diminish throughout the day as clouds increase ahead of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and a chance for strong to severe storms possible Wednesday morning.

Today will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s across the area with light winds up to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with late night showers and thunderstorms, which will continue on and off into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

A slight and marginal risk, or level 2 and 1 risk, for strong to severe storms has been issued by the SPC (Storm Prediction Center) for portions of central and southern Minnesota along with portions of northern Iowa Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will primarily be through the morning and early afternoon hours before fizzling out. We are mainly watching for isolated storms leading to damaging winds/wind gusts and/or large hail possible. The threat for a tornado or two is very, very, very minimal due to warmer temperatures aloft in the atmosphere. The severe threat will continue through the afternoon hours despite storm chances fizzling out because we are looking at isolated thunderstorm chances through the remainder of the day and evening. Temperatures through the afternoon hours will hover in the mid-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Wednesday night will become partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures continue to hover in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours. Winds will remain rather light ranging between 5 and 10 mph. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be partly cloudy with more isolated thunderstorms possible throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Friday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s both afternoons with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Saturday night will dip into the low-60s while Sunday night will dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Monday of next week will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy through the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Monday night will become partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with increasing rain chances through the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the mid to upper-80s across the area as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph. A cold front is projected to move through the area, bringing in those late afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm chances. Tuesday night will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms possible.

Wednesday and Thursday of next week will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances mixed in. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, hovering in the mid-80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will continue to reach up to 10 mph through the end of the week. Wednesday night and Thursday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by the following morning.

