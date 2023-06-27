Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Superior volunteer pastor, sex offender arrested after not notifying state of status

Arrested following a tip from a concerned citizen
Alan Delvecchio
Alan Delvecchio(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A volunteer pastor was taken into custody after not notifying the state of his sex offender status.

Following a tip from a concerned citizen, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 59-year-old Alen Delvecchio on Sunday at the Dewey Borea Gospel Tabernacle.

Delvecchio was serving as a volunteer pastor when the citizen saw him on a recent local news story.

Authorities say he is a lifetime sex offender registrant in the state of Minnesota.

However, Delvecchio did not notify the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry of his status while volunteering in the state.

He was then held at the Douglas County Jail on a felony charge of non-compliance of a sex offender.

Delvecchio made his initial court appearance on Monday and was given a $2,500 signature bond with conditions that he must comply with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
Hazy skies continue with poor air quality and isolated thunderstorm chances.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-28-2023
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in identifying theft suspects
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
The importance of an early diabetes diagnosis