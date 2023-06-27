Superior volunteer pastor, sex offender arrested after not notifying state of status

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A volunteer pastor was taken into custody after not notifying the state of his sex offender status.

Following a tip from a concerned citizen, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 59-year-old Alen Delvecchio on Sunday at the Dewey Borea Gospel Tabernacle.

Delvecchio was serving as a volunteer pastor when the citizen saw him on a recent local news story.

Authorities say he is a lifetime sex offender registrant in the state of Minnesota.

However, Delvecchio did not notify the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry of his status while volunteering in the state.

He was then held at the Douglas County Jail on a felony charge of non-compliance of a sex offender.

Delvecchio made his initial court appearance on Monday and was given a $2,500 signature bond with conditions that he must comply with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

