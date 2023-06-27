Your Photos
Suspects stole family heirloom from Mankato woman’s car

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing valuables from a Mankato woman’s car earlier this month.
By Nick Beck
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing valuables from a Mankato woman’s car earlier this month.

Kelsey Chester’s Grandmother gave her wedding rings before she died. They were in a diaper bag in the back seat of her Subaru, which was left unattended at the Fort HeHillier landing of Blue Earth County Road 90 the afternoon of June 7th.

Chester says she felt honored that her Grandmother chose her out of the nine grandchilldren to get these rings, and has since become the “something borrowed” in each of their weddings. Her Grandmother co-founded the Lake George Blueberry Festival in Northern Minnesota, and loved baking pies.

“And you’re going through and there you can put a dollar amount on your items that were stolen and I could not come up with any number because they don’t have a monetary value to me. They’ve always been there and I’ve never not either known them with her or had them myself,” said Chester.

Photos were taken from a bank branch in Jordan ON JUNE 13TH where the two suspects were attempting to withdraw from Chester’s Account’s account.

The vehicle being used at the bank was reported as stolen.

If you are able to identify the suspects, contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

