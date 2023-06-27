Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Two of three charged with 2022 overdose murder appear in court

Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, of Mankato, Haley Marie Ross, 23, and Conner Lee Hoeft, 21, both of...
Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, of Mankato, Haley Marie Ross, 23, and Conner Lee Hoeft, 21, both of North Mankato, are all charged with third-degree murder and fourth-degree controlled substance sales in Blue Earth County.(Blue Earth County Jail)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two of the three people accused of murder in connection with a fatal overdose in December appeared in Blue Earth County Court today.

23-year-old Haley Marie Ross and 21-year-old Conner Lee Hoeft, both of North Mankato, are charged with third-degree murder and fourth-degree controlled substance sales in Blue Earth County.

They had an omnibus hearing at 11:45 a.m., this morning.

25-year-old Kueth Pamier Ruae of Mankato is also charged and entered a “not guilty” plea on June 20.

The charges stem from last December when uthorities found a 21-year-old woman deceased at a home in Blue Earth County.

According to a criminal complaint, Ross and Hoeft had arranged to purchase pills known as “percs,” from Ruae.

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) note in the complaint that “percs” are commonly associated with counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Ross told law enforcement she had called 911 after finding the victim unresponsive.

According to court documents, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim died of fentanyl toxicity.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level...
Air quality alert issued for several MN regions due to wildfire smoke
While July 4th celebrations are right around the corner, Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) is...
MCHS urges families to be cautious with fireworks during July 4th celebrations
The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for Martha...
Missing 70-year-old Brooklyn Park woman with dementia found safe
Miss West Central
New Miss Minnesota focuses on reducing disposable plastic