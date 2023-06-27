Two of three charged with 2022 overdose murder appear in court

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two of the three people accused of murder in connection with a fatal overdose in December appeared in Blue Earth County Court today.

23-year-old Haley Marie Ross and 21-year-old Conner Lee Hoeft, both of North Mankato, are charged with third-degree murder and fourth-degree controlled substance sales in Blue Earth County.

They had an omnibus hearing at 11:45 a.m., this morning.

25-year-old Kueth Pamier Ruae of Mankato is also charged and entered a “not guilty” plea on June 20.

The charges stem from last December when uthorities found a 21-year-old woman deceased at a home in Blue Earth County.

According to a criminal complaint, Ross and Hoeft had arranged to purchase pills known as “percs,” from Ruae.

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) note in the complaint that “percs” are commonly associated with counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Ross told law enforcement she had called 911 after finding the victim unresponsive.

According to court documents, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim died of fentanyl toxicity.

