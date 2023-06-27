Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

USC’s Zale Bushlack caps off trap shooting career in winning fashion

United South Central’s clay target team swept the Minnesota State High School League state tournament last Friday.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last Friday, United South Central’s clay target team swept the Minnesota State High School League state tournament by capturing the team and individual championships.

USC’s historic day was highlighted by senior Zale Bushlack’s flawless performance from beginning to end.

”To have 100 straight going into another 100 feels good, I feel like I’m on right now, so lets see if I can finish it I guess,” said USC first-place shooter Bushlack.

Bushlack indeed finished the day with two perfect rounds, hitting 200 out of 200 clay targets when it was all said and done, proving to be the the catalyst in the Rebels’ first-ever state titles.

“It’s a huge thing, because the highest we’ve ever finished before was 8th, so it’s awesome,” said USC head coach Darin Magnuson.

In seventh grade when Bushlack picked up the sport of trap shooting, his motivation came from trying become a better shooter than his brother.

Now, Bushlack has emerged as United South Central’s top shooter and the team’s vocal leader.

“I like to encourage to team you know, between every post when we rotate, just say ‘Nice job’ ‘Calm down’ ‘Deep breaths.’ I mean everything is a routine when you shoot trap. Do everything the same, keep breathing, keep calm,” explained Bushlack.

Staying calm was the key to Bushlack’s success on Friday, knowing halfway through the day he was on the verge of two perfect rounds.

“It’s different to do it at your home range, but to do it here, not really familiar with what your doing and shooting with people you don’t really know, it’s probably my best performance ever,” added Bushlack.

It was a day that’ll go down in history as Bushlack and the team’s other two seniors, Will Allis and Hunter Bruckhoff, finish their high school careers on a high note.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

In all, 293 student-athletes achieved Dean’s List honors, while 111 earned perfect 4.00 GPA’s...
MSU student-athletes earn 3.33 GPA in spring
The Mankato American legion team defeated Waterloo Valley to win the Mulvihill Invitational at...
Mankato American wins the Mulvihill Invitational over Waterloo Valley
Mankato American and Mankato National battle in the Mulvihill tournament at ISG Field on June...
MULVIHILL INVITAITONAL: Waterloo Valley defeats Excelsior
The Mankato National baseball team battles Excelsior at Wolverton Field on June 24, 2023.
MULVIHILL INVITATIONAL: Mankato National falls to Excelsior