USC’s Zale Bushlack caps off trap shooting career in winning fashion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last Friday, United South Central’s clay target team swept the Minnesota State High School League state tournament by capturing the team and individual championships.

USC’s historic day was highlighted by senior Zale Bushlack’s flawless performance from beginning to end.

”To have 100 straight going into another 100 feels good, I feel like I’m on right now, so lets see if I can finish it I guess,” said USC first-place shooter Bushlack.

Bushlack indeed finished the day with two perfect rounds, hitting 200 out of 200 clay targets when it was all said and done, proving to be the the catalyst in the Rebels’ first-ever state titles.

“It’s a huge thing, because the highest we’ve ever finished before was 8th, so it’s awesome,” said USC head coach Darin Magnuson.

In seventh grade when Bushlack picked up the sport of trap shooting, his motivation came from trying become a better shooter than his brother.

Now, Bushlack has emerged as United South Central’s top shooter and the team’s vocal leader.

“I like to encourage to team you know, between every post when we rotate, just say ‘Nice job’ ‘Calm down’ ‘Deep breaths.’ I mean everything is a routine when you shoot trap. Do everything the same, keep breathing, keep calm,” explained Bushlack.

Staying calm was the key to Bushlack’s success on Friday, knowing halfway through the day he was on the verge of two perfect rounds.

“It’s different to do it at your home range, but to do it here, not really familiar with what your doing and shooting with people you don’t really know, it’s probably my best performance ever,” added Bushlack.

It was a day that’ll go down in history as Bushlack and the team’s other two seniors, Will Allis and Hunter Bruckhoff, finish their high school careers on a high note.

