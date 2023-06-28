Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in identifying theft suspects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing valuables from a Mankato woman’s car earlier this month.

Kelsey Chester’s Grandmother gave her wedding rings before she died.

They were in a diaper bag in the back seat of her Subaru, which was left unattended at the Fort LeHillier Landing of Blue Earth County Road 90 on the afternoon of June 7.

Chester says she felt honored that her grandmother chose her out of the nine grandchildren to get these rings and has since become the “something borrowed” in each of their weddings.

“And you’re going through and there you can put a dollar amount on your items that were stolen, and I could not come up with any number because they don’t have a monetary value to me,” said Chester. “They’ve always been there and I’ve never not either known them with her or had them myself.”

Police say photos were taken from a bank branch in Jordan on June 13, where the two suspects are accused of trying to withdraw from Chester’s bank account.

The vehicle was reported as stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

