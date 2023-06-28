Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Buster, longest resident at animal shelter, adopted after 232 days

Buster was finally adopted from the Greenville Humane Society after 232 days.
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A special dog who spent nearly eight months waiting for his forever home at a South Carolina animal shelter now has a new family.

On Wednesday, the Greenville Humane Society said Buster, a 2-year-old retriever mix who was at the shelter for 232 days, has been adopted. He was the shelter’s longest resident at the time.

WHNS featured Buster’s many tricks in a showcase in early June to help him find a family who would love his unique personality.

“Buster has always had a special place in our hearts and we’re so happy for the support of the community in sharing his story,” the Greenville Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “He waited so patiently for his perfect family, and we’re so happy for him! Happy tails, sweet Buster.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on...
Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans youths
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Forecast
A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby.
Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago