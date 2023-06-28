Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm

MN AG Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of MN that rejected Fleet Farm’s motion to dismiss the State’s lawsuit against the business.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of Minnesota that rejected Fleet Farm’s motion to dismiss the State’s lawsuit against the business.

The lawsuit filed last October alleges Fleet Farm negligently sold guns to straw purchasers, including one used in a deadly shooting in St. Paul.

The Judge found that all of the State’s claims were properly pled and were not barred by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA).

The PLCAA is a federal law which grants the firearms industry widespread protection from litigation.

The lawsuit seeks to hold Fleet Farm accountable for the gun purchases and obtain injunctive relief, including strengthened oversight of Fleet Farm’s operations and increased training to prevent sales to straw purchasers.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

Hazy skies continue with poor air quality and isolated thunderstorm chances.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-28-2023
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
In a rescheduled game, the Indians defeat the Pirates 8-2
Waterville takes down Blue Earth in Tuesday night Town Ball clash