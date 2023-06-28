Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of Minnesota that rejected Fleet Farm’s motion to dismiss the State’s lawsuit against the business.

The lawsuit filed last October alleges Fleet Farm negligently sold guns to straw purchasers, including one used in a deadly shooting in St. Paul.

The Judge found that all of the State’s claims were properly pled and were not barred by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA).

The PLCAA is a federal law which grants the firearms industry widespread protection from litigation.

The lawsuit seeks to hold Fleet Farm accountable for the gun purchases and obtain injunctive relief, including strengthened oversight of Fleet Farm’s operations and increased training to prevent sales to straw purchasers.

