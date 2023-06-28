Deer feeding ban lifted in 24 Minnesota counties, added to five

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A majority of Minnesotans can now legally feed deer.

Until now, deer feeding and attractants have been banned in most of the state of Minnesota.

Deer Feeding: Placement or distribution of grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, hay, and other food that is capable of attracting or enticing deer.

Deer Attractants: Natural or manufactured products that are capable of attracting or enticing deer, including salt, minerals, liquid food scents, or any product that contains or claims to contain cervid urine (for example “doe in heat”), blood, gland oil, feces or other bodily fluid.

According to the Minnesota DNR, the ban helped fight chronic wasting disease since feeding or attracting deer to the same place spreads the always-fatal disease.

“The DNR uses feeding and attractant bans as a tool to reduce unnatural crowding of deer and reduce the risk of exposure to CWD,” said Todd Froberg, big game program coordinator. “We are using these tools where we think they will provide the greatest potential to benefit the health of Minnesota’s white-tailed deer. This approach limits CWD risk and helps reinforce the connection feeding and using attractants have on the risk of spreading disease.”

Now this week, the DNR has lifted bans in 24 counties and added bans to five others.

These current bans focus on areas with the highest risk of chronic waste disease.

Bans removed from the following counties: Aitkin, Carlton, Chisago, Clearwater, Douglas, Freeborn, Isanti, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pennington, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Roseau, Stearns, Steele, Todd, and Wadena.

Bans in effect for the following counties: Beltrami (new), Carver (new), Cass, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Hennepin, Houston, Hubbard, Itasca (new), Le Sueur (new), Mower, Norman, Olmsted, Polk, Rice, Scott, Sibley (new), Wabasha, Washington, and Winona.

Minnesota counties that have bans on feeding deer 2023 (Minnesota DNR)

Although bans may have been lifted in some areas, DNR officials do not encourage the public to feed deer.

Instead, they advise residents interested in helping deer, especially during severe weather conditions, to focus efforts on improving habitat during the growing season.

This will provide long-term food resources and shelter that deer can reliably find year after year.

For more information on the bans, click here.

