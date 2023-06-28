Your Photos
Former Fairmont netminder Carsen Musser available prospect in 2023 NHL Draft

Sherburn's Carsen Musser enters the NHL draft at 18-years old with a 6-foot-4, 214-pound frame.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Top prospect Connor Bedard has received all of the hype ahead of Wednesday’s 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard’s pre-draft resume puts the Chicago Blackhawks in a great spot with the No. 1 overall pick.

Beyond that, the Minnesota Wild enter draft night with six picks.

The Wild’s first pick comes at 21 in the first round. Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin saying this year the plan is to draft “position-specific.” The club is likely to go for the best available center.

There are many notable Minnesotans featured in the draft, including highly-touted goaltender Carsen Musser out of southern Minnesota. Musser was the starting goaltender for Fairmont, posting a .901 save percentage in the 2019-2020 season. He recently went onto help Team USA to a goal medal at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship.

Musser enters the NHL draft at 18-years old with a 6-foot-4, 214-pound frame. Next season, Musser will play for the Madison Capitols of the USHL and then he’ll join the Colorado College roster.

