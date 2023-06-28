Highway 14 pavement repairs begin July 10 west of Owatonna

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on Highway 14 west of Owatonna should prepare for possible traffic slowdowns and delays beginning July 10, when crews begin concrete pavement repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin the five-mile project with a section of the highway west of Interstate 35 from Steele County Road 18 to Southwest 52nd Avenue.

Lane closures will take place in both directions on Hwy 14.

The work will take place on multiple southeast Minnesota highways such as I-35, Interstate 90, Hwy 14 and Highway 52 in an effort to repair and repave roads, making travel smoother for motorists. MnDOT will issue additional news releases when work is scheduled for other highways in southeast Minnesota this summer.

Safety

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).

Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

Avoid making lane changes within work zones.

