Highway 15 construction through Lewisville to begin July 10

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists are advised to expect lane restrictions and brief delays as a resurfacing project on Highway 15 from Martin County Road 54 to the south interchange of Highway 15/60 near Madelia begins July 10, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The project will primarily be constructed under traffic with flagging operations.

Ramps at the south interchange of Highway 15/60 south of Madelia remain closed to traffic due to construction, with no access to or from westbound Highway 60. Traffic is detoured to Watonwan County Roads 10 and 16.

The project includes resurfacing approximately nine miles of pavement through the city of Lewisville. The project also includes the installation of lighting at several intersections, culvert repairs, and installing snow fence.

The project is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting.

Benefits of the project include improved pavement, drainage, and safety along the corridor. Ulland Brothers, Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $6,763,682.73.

