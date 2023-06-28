Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Highway 15 construction through Lewisville to begin July 10

The project includes resurfacing approximately nine miles of pavement through the city of...
The project includes resurfacing approximately nine miles of pavement through the city of Lewisville. The project also includes the installation of lighting at several intersections, culvert repairs, and installing snow fence.(AP)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists are advised to expect lane restrictions and brief delays as a resurfacing project on Highway 15 from Martin County Road 54 to the south interchange of Highway 15/60 near Madelia begins July 10, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The project will primarily be constructed under traffic with flagging operations.

Ramps at the south interchange of Highway 15/60 south of Madelia remain closed to traffic due to construction, with no access to or from westbound Highway 60.  Traffic is detoured to Watonwan County Roads 10 and 16.

The project includes resurfacing approximately nine miles of pavement through the city of Lewisville. The project also includes the installation of lighting at several intersections, culvert repairs, and installing snow fence.

The project is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting.

Benefits of the project include improved pavement, drainage, and safety along the corridor. Ulland Brothers, Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $6,763,682.73.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Forecast
Sherburn's Carsen Musser enters the NHL draft at 18-years old with a 6-foot-4, 214-pound frame.
Former Fairmont netminder Carsen Musser available prospect in 2023 NHL Draft
A marijuana plant leaf.
Dozens of Minnesota bills to go into effect July 1
Crews will begin the five-mile project with a section of the highway west of Interstate 35 from...
Highway 14 pavement repairs begin July 10 west of Owatonna