Hiking club at Ney Nature Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the greatest southern Minnesota gems is the New Nature Center in Henderson. It’s the perfect place for those with a passion for the outdoors, and its leaders hope their newest club spreads that love for nature even more.

Ney Nature Center is located at 28238 Nature Center Lane in Henderson. For a schedule of events and upcoming classes, visit the Ney Nature Center website.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.