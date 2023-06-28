Isolated t-storms this evening; warm, dry days ahead

The system that brought a line of showers and thunderstorms to our region early this morning will bring another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms to locations east of I-35 this afternoon and evening. One or two of those storms could become severe, with large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts being the main threats. After that, we are watching the possibility of a couple of isolated thunderstorms between now and Saturday. Otherwise, the next several days will be warm and somewhat humid, with more smoky haze from Canadian wildfires. The weekend through the 4th of July will be mostly dry and warm. We are keeping an eye on the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and a bit more humid than yesterday, with more smoky haze. High temps will climb into the low 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop somewhere between I-35 and the Mississippi River later this afternoon into this evening. One or two of those storms could become severe, with hail and wind gusts being the main threats. These storms will move east into Wisconsin by mid to late evening.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny, warm, and slightly humid, with highs in the mid 80s. There will be more smoky haze from Canadian wildfires through at least Thursday. As of now, it looks as though that smoke will clear up a bit by the weekend, but that could change depending on the fire situation in Canada.

It’s hard to believe, but the 4th of July is almost here, and the weather is looking fantastic for your outdoor plans. The weekend through the 4th of July—which is Tuesday—will be mostly dry and warmer than average. High temps could climb into the mid to upper 80s by next Monday and Tuesday. There could be a couple of isolated thunderstorms due to moisture in the air and instability from daytime heating, but overall, most places will stay dry. As of now, it looks like there will be a slightly more organized chance of scattered thunderstorms on Monday night into Tuesday. That’s still several days away. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching will and have updates as we get closer.

