Maurices CEO David Kornberg leaves company

Maurices headquarters in Duluth, MN
Maurices headquarters in Duluth, MN(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The CEO of Duluth-based Maurices is leaving the retail company.

CEO David Kornberg left his position effective Tuesday, according to Maurices’ Senior Vice President Suzanne Ross.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding his departure from Maurices.

Kornberg served in that role since he joined the company in March 2021. Prior to Maurices, Kornberg worked for Express.

Ross confirmed Jeff Kirwan, who is the executive chairman of Maurices’ parent company OpCapita, has been appointed to take over as interim CEO until a replacement is found.

Kirwan’s experience includes senior leadership roles at Old Navy and Gap.

Ross said Kirwan has supported Maurices since May 2019 when OpCapita acquired the company from the Ascena Retail Group.

Kirwan stated that Maurices has launched a search for a President and CEO.

“We appreciate his contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” Kirwan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

