New Ulm allows Uber and Lyft within city

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate within city limits.

Previously, residents could Uber in and out of town, but only approved taxi services were allowed to operate within the city.

That changed when the city’s taxi service decided not to renew their license, so the council approved ride-sharing services to take the place of taxis around New Ulm.

“With the transportation network companies we then have just that extra layer of transportation for people, so just different avenues of transportation for different age ranges and where people want to go,” said New Ulm City Manager, Chris Dalton.

Residents who want to drive for ride-sharing companies will need to register with the city and pay a $50 fee before driving around New Ulm, and they must bring their official approval from the companies before they will be licensed.

It will take some time for the infrastructure to catch up to the new ordinance, and the city expects licenses to become available in early August.

It can take several weeks for drivers to become approved by ride-sharing services, so the city recommends that drivers apply as soon as possible so they can be ready to go when the late summer/ early fall festival season begins.

“There’s a lot of good things happening, tourism is picking up again, lot of festivals coming along so there will be plenty of opportunities for drivers in New Ulm,” said Dalton.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.