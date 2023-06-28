State of Sales: Minnesota retail expert addresses current trends

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth-based retail company Maurices announced Wednesday their CEO David Kornberg left his position.

While we don’t know the reason for that move, many retail companies are making changes at the top end of their workforce.

In the past year, more than 10 major retailers including Dollar General, Foot Locker, and Kohl’s have all replaced or reassigned their chief executive officers.

This spring, for many retailers, there’s good news.

“Here in Minnesota, spending is keeping pretty strong from a consumer perspective,” said Bruce Nustad, President of the Minnesota Retailers Association.

There’s also some not-so-great news for sellers.

“We’re in definitely what I would call a hyper-competitive marketplace right now,” Nustad said.

Overall retail spending is up 4% nationally when comparing May of 2022 to 2023.

Health and personal care, groceries, and sporting goods are seeing bigger gains, but where people are buying those items from may be changing.

According to Nustad, as more people got used to buying goods online during the pandemic, that created greater competition for retailers everywhere.

“There are products where we’ll think, ‘Where can I get this product at the best price today?’ And that used to mean you’d compete with other stores in Duluth. You’d compete with other stores in Minnesota or across the U.S. Now you’re competing internationally,” Nustad said.

Some industry sectors like clothing essentially remained steady in year-over-year numbers.

While others, like home furnishings and furniture, are down 4.5% from a year ago.

Nustad has a theory of why that trend is happening.

“If you were thinking about putting carpet into your home, you probably did that during the pandemic, so you’re going to see some of those sales not quite as robust when you look at things year over year,” Nustad said.

Although the worst of the supply chain issues may be behind us, it still plays a major part in retail success or failure.

“Availability is really key right now along with cost. Those are generally playing into most consumer decisions,” Nustad said.

