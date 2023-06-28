Your Photos
Though baby food heavy metal amounts are lower, there are still risks, report says

The amounts of lead, arsenic, and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.
The amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.(Source: CNN/KCAL/KCBS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - According to Consumer Reports, the amounts of certain heavy metals in baby food are getting lower, but the overall risk hasn’t changed in the past five years.

The amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.

However, there are still concerns, particularly considering declines in certain heavy metals were offset by increases in others.

Long-term intake of heavy metals can cause health and developmental problems, including lower IQs and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

According to the report, there are still concerning levels of arsenic, cadmium and lead in snacks and foods made with rice and sweet potatoes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

