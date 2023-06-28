Ways to stay safe amidst air quality alerts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the environmental protection agency, 97% of Americans spend their time inside so it is important for people to have the correct type of air purification systems in their home.

Especially when the air outdoors is affected by smog or pollution.

“We highly recommend air purification systems such as an eye wave ionis ionizer. We do sell those, it’s very quick install. What that does is it purifies all the air inside of your house. Is spending most of your time indoors. You want to breathe clean air. It’s very important, especially when you can’t go outside and get fresh air on days like this. That’s what we want to tackle those air purifiers,” said Mauldin.

It is also important for people to know how to purify their air while they’re traveling in vehicles.

“That is the air recirculation button for your HVAC system that will take the air that is inside the vehicle and continuously recirculate it. Instead of drawing air in from the outside,” said Roepke.

Whether it is in your car or your home, experts say it is important to check your filters consistently and frequently as we continue to deal with the air quality issues across the nation.

“It definitely takes up pollutants down significantly. We always recommend checking them at every service you get every little bit of it dirty can affect it, so we want to make sure that that. Filters clean all the time if possible, and then again just the recirculating air feature with every HVAC system,” said Roepke.

“We set a standard for every customer every month you have a one inch filter, which is a standard for most systems, every single. Month change that filter,” said Mauldin.

