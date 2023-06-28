Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Ways to stay safe amidst air quality alerts

Whether it is in your car or your home, experts say it is important to check your filters consistently and frequently as we continue to deal with the air qualit
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the environmental protection agency, 97% of Americans spend their time inside so it is important for people to have the correct type of air purification systems in their home.

Especially when the air outdoors is affected by smog or pollution.

“We highly recommend air purification systems such as an eye wave ionis ionizer. We do sell those, it’s very quick install. What that does is it purifies all the air inside of your house. Is spending most of your time indoors. You want to breathe clean air. It’s very important, especially when you can’t go outside and get fresh air on days like this. That’s what we want to tackle those air purifiers,” said Mauldin.

It is also important for people to know how to purify their air while they’re traveling in vehicles.

“That is the air recirculation button for your HVAC system that will take the air that is inside the vehicle and continuously recirculate it. Instead of drawing air in from the outside,” said Roepke.

Whether it is in your car or your home, experts say it is important to check your filters consistently and frequently as we continue to deal with the air quality issues across the nation.

“It definitely takes up pollutants down significantly. We always recommend checking them at every service you get every little bit of it dirty can affect it, so we want to make sure that that. Filters clean all the time if possible, and then again just the recirculating air feature with every HVAC system,” said Roepke.

“We set a standard for every customer every month you have a one inch filter, which is a standard for most systems, every single. Month change that filter,” said Mauldin.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

The city’s taxi service decided not to renew their license, so the council approved...
New Ulm allows Uber and Lyft within city
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Forecast
Sherburn's Carsen Musser enters the NHL draft at 18-years old with a 6-foot-4, 214-pound frame.
Former Fairmont netminder Carsen Musser available prospect in 2023 NHL Draft
The project includes resurfacing approximately nine miles of pavement through the city of...
Highway 15 construction through Lewisville to begin July 10