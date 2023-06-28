Your Photos
Weekly Pierre to Minneapolis flights coming this fall, Pierre to Denver flights continue

(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denver Air Connection and the City of Pierre announced Tuesday that the Pierre airport will begin offering weekly nonstop flights between Pierre and Minneapolis starting in November.

The flights between Pierre and Minneapolis will start on Nov. 30, 2023, with late afternoon departures and early evening arrivals on both Thursdays and Sundays according to the City of Pierre.

Ticketing for Minneapolis flights will open late next week.

The City of Pierre reports that direct flights between Pierre and Denver will continue “with daily flights Sunday through Monday.”

“We were very deliberate about this schedule change,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “We don’t want to disrupt travel plans that have already been made, and we know there are many already in play for the hunting season.”

Jon Coleman, DAC business development director, says the change will not affect many booked tickets.

“Anyone who has an existing ticket and will be impacted by the adjustment will be contacted by their ticketing agent.”

“If people just want to get to Minneapolis, this service will work well for them,” said Coleman. “Connecting flights in Minneapolis are more of a challenge because Minneapolis is a Delta hub, and we don’t have an agreement with Delta.”

The Pierre Regional Airport must have 10,000 enplanements a year in order to receive its annual $1 million federal subsidy, according to the City of Pierre.

“We’re very excited to offer two-hub service,” said Mayor Harding. “And it’s very important for the service to be successful; Denver Air, our consultant, as well as City staff looked at a lot of data and put in many hours to develop this plan.”

