Wildfire smoke, poor air quality, isolated t-storm chances continue

Wildfire smoke will continue to lead to hazy skies and poor air quality across the area despite isolated thunderstorm chances mixed in.

Today will start off mostly cloudy before becoming partly cloudy. Skies will remain hazy due to wildfire smoke with air quality hovering in the orange zone, or unhealthy for some through this afternoon. This will keep an air quality alert in effect until late tonight. Wildfire smoke is projected to start clearing up following a cold front later this evening leading to a few isolated thunderstorms in portions of the area. Temperatures this afternoon will hover in the mid-80s with a slight breeze up to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms early then more quiet conditions overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage throughout the day with more isolated thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-80s across the area with light winds up to 10 mph. Thursday night will be mostly with temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-80s with light winds up to 15 mph at times. Friday night will continue with cloudy skies and more scattered shower chances overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off with cloudy skies and rainy conditions through the early morning hours before showers clear up leaving behind pockets of sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-80s across the area with light winds around 5 mph. Saturday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be on the sunny side throughout the day. Temperatures will be hotter with highs expected to hover in the upper-80s across the area as winds remain light around 5 mph. Sunday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will be hot and sunny as temperatures reach into the low-90s by the afternoon hours. Winds won’t help us stay cool as they will remain light around 5 mph through the day. Monday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will continue with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs hovering in the mid-80s with light winds up to 10 mph. A minor cold front is projected to move through the area bringing in a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday night into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday through Friday of next week will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with chances of showers and thunderstorms all three days. Temperatures will be cooler with highs starting in the mid-80s on Wednesday before dipping into the low to mid-80s by Friday. Winds will remain light anywhere between 5 and 15 mph through the end of the week. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-60s by the following mornings.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.