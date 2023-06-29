$67 million in state grants go to help expand broadband access

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announced over $65 million in state grants to expand broadband coverage.

The governor says he hopes the money will gives tens of thousands of Minnesotans better access to high-speed broadband.

30 broadband expansion projects around Minnesota will receive grants from two broadband programs administered by the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The announcement comes days after the federal government announced a $652 million investment in Minnesota’s broadband infrastructure.

