City of Mankato: Enjoy July 4th fireworks display on Veteran’s Memorial Bridge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has big plans for the 4th of July holiday.

On Tuesday, community members are welcome to enjoy the Independence Day festivities by watching the Red, Hot & Boom fireworks display, from the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge or from Riverfront Park, at 309 W. Rock Street.

Fireworks should begin around 10 p.m. and can be seen from either side of the river.

While there will be no live entertainment, choreographed music can be heard on FM stations 93.1 (KATO), 94.1 (KXLP) and 96.7 (KDOG).

Grills, personal fireworks, pets and glass containers are prohibited in Riverfront Park.

Coolers, however, are allowed.

Due to the event, the bridge will be closed to traffic, beginning at 9 p.m.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

