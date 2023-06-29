Your Photos
Commission on Judicial Selection opens application in First District

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan are seeking applicants for the Commission on Judicial Selection.
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Commission on Judicial Selection announced two vacancies in Minnesota’s First Judicial District today. The vacancies will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Mark C. Vandelist and the Honorable Tim D. Wermager. These seats will be chambered in Shakopee in Scott County and Hastings in Dakota County.

The application process is now open for these vacancies. The commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per statute, the commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Application materials are due by 4:00 pm on July 20 and should be addressed to the chair of the commission, Erin Sindberg Porter. The commission expects to hold interviews in mid-August.

The judges of the First Judicial District have offered to provide informational interviews to prospective applicants. To request more information or for other inquiries about the application process, please contact the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us.

For more information about the judicial selection process, please visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments webpage.

