Former Dutler’s Bowl to be demolished

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Along Highway 169 in Mankato, Dutler’s Bowling Alley opened its doors back in 1965.

For decades, the alley welcomed thousands of people. This building holding so many memories.

“I’ve had a few of my best scores on here too and a lot of durable times cosmic bowling and color pin bowling bowling and stuff. So putting video games watching my mom play league down here. As a long time resident, I did spend a lot of time down here in a lot of different ways.”

After years of vacancy, on Thursday, developers and city leaders kicked off the demolition of the former vintage mall.

The over $20 million development project will add 72 apartments and over 78,000 square feet of commercial space.

“I think the revitalization of this Corridor is huge for the attraction of business, individuals coming and wanting to work in the area.”

This isn’t the only project coming to the area.

The addition of roundabouts and the redevelopment of the nearby former Norwood Inn are also on the books.

“It’s very cool to see something new coming out of something old. You don’t always like to see the old go away, but when it’s not solvable and there’s things that we can do to make it better. It’s good.”

