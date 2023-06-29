Improving air quality, isolated storm chances possible tonight

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is projected to clear up through this afternoon leading to improving air quality across southern Minnesota as isolated storm chances remain in the forecast for this evening.

Despite some lingering smoke through the early morning hours today, winds from the northwest will help push that smoke out of the area leading to improving air qualities by this afternoon. Air quality will start off in the unhealthy to unhealthy for some across most of southern Minnesota before improving to the moderate zone, which only affects those who are extra sensitive to wildfire smoke pollution. As smoke clears up, skies will be mostly sunny through this afternoon with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-80s. Winds will be pleasant with a light breeze between 10 and 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. We will see partly cloudy skies through the evening hours with a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms possible through the evening hours before clearing out around 10 pm. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s by tomorrow morning.

Friday will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times throughout the day. There is a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible for areas west of Mankato through the early afternoon hours. Friday evening and night will be mostly cloudy with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances returning from the west, moving east across southern Minnesota through the late night and overnight hours before fizzling out just after midnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy with a stray morning shower or thunderstorm possible before skies gradually become partly cloudy. Temperatures will still hover in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 10 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with light winds mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-80s through the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 10 mph. Sunday night will remain quiet and clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will be hot and sunny throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s and low-90s across the area. Through the late afternoon hours and early evening hours, an isolated thunderstorm or two is possible despite mostly clear skies. Monday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny before becoming mostly cloudy through the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will remain on the hotter side with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s as winds increase up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph possible. As clouds increase across the area, a cold front is projected to move through bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms through the late night and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Wednesday morning.

Due to the projected cold front on Tuesday evening and night, Wednesday will be much cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-80s across the area as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms are projected to start clearing out through the evening and early night hours leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Thursday morning.

The end of next week into the start of the weekend will be on the quieter and cooler side with partly cloudy skies mixed in. A couple of stray showers and/or thunderstorms remain possible throughout the end of the week and weekend. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s and low-80s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will hover in the low to mid-60s by the following morning.

