MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you notice loose gravel in downtown Mankato, the city explains that is a preventative maintenance activity.

The sealcoating started Monday and its goal is to preserve pavement life and extend the performance of the roads.

And at the moment, the city says cruisers are coming in to sweep up the excess gravel.

“We do a lot of quarter million square yards of this type of pavement. It’s every year and we try to put the city kind of on rotation. So on a 7 to 10 year basis, we’re coming back and doing this. It’s a good low-cost high value activity to maintain the quality of our roads,” said Assistant City Engineer, Michael McCarty.

In a week or so, they hope to restripe all the roads.

