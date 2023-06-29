MAPS, MSU - Mankato awarded $1.5 million for ‘Grow Your Own’ grant program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Department of Education is awarding two grants worth $1.5 million to help retain teachers in Southern Minnesota school districts.

The “Grow Your Own” grant program aims to recruit high school students to a teaching program at Minnesota State University - Mankato and later place them in one of the six participating school districts as a teacher.

Each grant is worth $750,000.

The first focuses on high school students, with 100 students meeting every other week to prepare for teaching-specific coursework.

The second provides a $10,000 per year scholarship or stipend for Minnesota Educators Partnership Fellows.

KEYC News Now will share more about this pilot program and its goals later tonight.

