MAPS offers two grants to high school students looking to teach

The district is getting two grants for $750,000 from the Minnesota department of education grow your own grant program.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) are ready to support high school students looking to get into the teaching profession.

The district is getting two grants for $750,000 from the Minnesota department of education grow your own grant program.

“So as one of the five school districts working with Minnesota State Mankato, we’re very fortunate to be a part of this as a district and a community, we’re all going to benefit as well as in increasing the number of teachers and opportunities for people and supports for people as they become teachers,” said Lustig.

The purpose of this new grant is to prepare students to teach by providing them with professional development skills and advocating for improvements in the education system.

“I think the more life experience in real world teaching that a student can have prior to having their own classroom, that’s always a great thing,” said Fitzsimmons.

You don’t really know until you get thrown in the fire. What teaching is actually like, and so the more that they prepare Students the better.

The grant also aims to increase both the numbers and the diversity of teachers in the community

“Well, as a community, as we increase the number of teachers who represent the comparably who our community are becoming, then our students are going to benefit even more and we’re going to become stronger as a school system,” said Lustig.

Students will also have the opportunity to get college level support by meeting with a program navigator to guide them throughout this process.

“Just seeing kids have a spark and a light behind their eyes because they’re learning something and those relationships last forever,” said Fitzsimmons.

