Martin County Library opens after fire

The Martin County Library has resumed its normal hours of operation after closing for over a week, due to a fire.(Martin County Library System)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Martin County Library has resumed its normal hours of operation after closing for over a week, due to a fire.

On the morning of June 12, a fire broke out on the exterior of a storage garage attached to the public library.

Although the garage door and window were damaged, the library didn’t have any interior damage.

But, the library had to close for eight days-- all while fire crews worked to remove the smell of lingering smoke on carpets and air ducts.

Library staff say the cause of the fire and the cost of damage is unknown.

Bu they say they are thankful that the fire damage wasn’t worse. .

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

