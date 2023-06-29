Maverick Insider: Jenny Vetter talks journey to signing first pro-contract

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before Jenny Vetter takes off to Portugal to begin her professional soccer career with Racing Power FC, the MSU great stopped by the KEYC News Now studios to share insight on her journey to signing her first pro-contract.

Plus, Vetter’s former coach Brian Bahl joined the show to relive how the Mankato native made history for the Minnesota State women’s soccer program.

