Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: Jenny Vetter talks journey to signing first pro-contract

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before Jenny Vetter takes off to Portugal to begin her professional soccer career with Racing Power FC, the MSU great stopped by the KEYC News Now studios to share insight on her journey to signing her first pro-contract.

Plus, Vetter’s former coach Brian Bahl joined the show to relive how the Mankato native made history for the Minnesota State women’s soccer program.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

The Gaylord Islanders townball team plays the Stark Longhorns at Walsh Field on June 28, 2023.
TOWNBALL: Gaylord defeats Stark
The Gators take down the Morries 6-4.
North Mankato bests Morristown in evening Town Ball game
All eyes are on the Town Ball season right now as teams across Minnesota cap off the second...
New Ulm takes down foe Essig in Town Ball match up
(Source: MGN)
Minnesota Wild select Rosemount alum with first round pick