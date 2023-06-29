Your Photos
Paynesville man sentenced to 48 months in prison for Renville County burglaries

Lee Joseph Fuchs-Thielen, 37, admitted to a string of burglaries in Renville County, along with...
Lee Joseph Fuchs-Thielen, 37, admitted to a string of burglaries in Renville County, along with being linked to five other cases in two other counties, with multiple victims.(Renville County Attorney’s Office)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Paynesville man was sentenced to about four years, after a series of burglaries in Renville County.

The Renville County Attorney’s Office announced in a release that on Tues., June 27, Lee Joseph Fuchs-Thielen, 37, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a string of burglaries that occurred in Renville County in 2021.

According to the release, Renville County law enforcement first began their investigation after four different residential burglaries occurred.

Law enforcement found doors that were forced open as well as personal belongings thrown about. A large amount of priceless valuables and cash were also missing.

The burgled residences occurred when the owners were on vacation or had just recently left the property for short periods of time and had no security systems. One common similarity between all the cases was a red Chevrolet Cobalt seen by various neighbors and towns people around the time of the burglaries.

Upper Sioux law enforcement contacted Fuchs-Thielen in April 2021, as he was driving a red Chevrolet Cobalt, which held assorted items stolen from the burglaries.

After he was detained, Fuchs-Thielen admitted to the string of burglaries in Renville County, along with being linked to five other cases in Todd and Stearns Counties with multiple victims.

According to Mr. Fuchs-Thielen’s statement, the burglaries were supporting his methamphetamine addiction.

As a result, Mr. Fuchs-Thielen was sentenced to 48 months in prison.

The Renville County Attorney’s Office cautioned residents to remain vigilant within their communities, and place important items and valuables in a safe and secure location.

