Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

State officials ready for Operation Dry Water

MN DNR, State Patrol and county sheriff’s offices are increasing patrols for intoxicated boaters and vehicle drivers in the days leading up to Independence Day.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials all across the state want to make sure the lakes are just as safe as the roads ahead of this holiday weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), State Patrol and county sheriff’s offices will be increasing patrols for intoxicated boat operators as well as vehicle drivers in the days leading up to Independence Day.

The campaign, Operation Dry Water, aims at deterring boating under the influence and reduce the number of BWI-related accidents and fatalities.

In recent years, more than half of boating fatalities in Minnesota involved alcohol.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

MN Gov. Tim Walz says he hopes the money will gives tens of thousands of Minnesotans better...
$67 million in state grants go to help expand broadband access
Air quality is expected to improve throughout today with isolated storm chances possible this...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-29-2023
State officials ready for Operation Dry Water
$67 million in state grants go to help expand broadband access