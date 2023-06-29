State officials ready for Operation Dry Water

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials all across the state want to make sure the lakes are just as safe as the roads ahead of this holiday weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), State Patrol and county sheriff’s offices will be increasing patrols for intoxicated boat operators as well as vehicle drivers in the days leading up to Independence Day.

The campaign, Operation Dry Water, aims at deterring boating under the influence and reduce the number of BWI-related accidents and fatalities.

In recent years, more than half of boating fatalities in Minnesota involved alcohol.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.